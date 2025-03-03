Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

VONV opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

