Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

