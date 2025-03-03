Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $520,921.94. This trade represents a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,884.63 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,892.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,979.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

