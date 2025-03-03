Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $224.91 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

