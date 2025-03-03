Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 472,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,646,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.