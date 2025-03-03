Norden Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 118,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

