Norden Group LLC Buys 2,462 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.