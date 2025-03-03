QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.61.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,239,273.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,600.27. This represents a 31.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

