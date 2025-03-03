Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $263.34 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $14,879,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,579,600. The trade was a 19.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,318 shares of company stock worth $94,179,050 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

