SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 7,133 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,782 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $79.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

