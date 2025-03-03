Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $246.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.46 and its 200-day moving average is $240.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.