SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $194.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.87 and its 200-day moving average is $190.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

