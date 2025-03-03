VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.19

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

