Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Atlas Pearls Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42.
About Atlas Pearls
