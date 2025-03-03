Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

