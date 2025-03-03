Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 19.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The firm has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29.

Insider Transactions at Amarc Resources

In other Amarc Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

