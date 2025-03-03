Ramsay Health Care Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.40 (ASX:RHC)

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

