Ramsay Health Care Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.40 (ASX:RHC)

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
