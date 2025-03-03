VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance

