Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NEE opened at $70.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

