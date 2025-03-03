Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HII opened at $175.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.