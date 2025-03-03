Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 733 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6,029.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709,985 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,342,000 after buying an additional 6,507,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NIKE by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after buying an additional 2,357,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $79.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

