Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
IVE opened at $197.20 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $176.09 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.29.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
