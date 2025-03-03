Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,174 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,153 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,215 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,474,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,385 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.26 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

