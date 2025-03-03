Alesco Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.