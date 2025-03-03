B&I Capital AG Acquires 37,980 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 3.2% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 328.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,661,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 380,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 115.9% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 254,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

