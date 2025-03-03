SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Purchased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

BILS opened at $99.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

