Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $394.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

