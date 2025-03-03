SLM Co. (SLMBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 on March 17th

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.5951 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $6.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

SLM has increased its dividend by an average of 57.4% annually over the last three years.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SLMBP opened at $75.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. SLM has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.