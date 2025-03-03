iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 8.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $101.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

