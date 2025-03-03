Maia Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BALT. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 74,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT opened at $31.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

