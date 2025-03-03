Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VTV stock opened at $178.13 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

