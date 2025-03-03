Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Leerink Partners lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.92%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

