Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – February 28th

Tesla, XPeng, and Li Auto are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, development, and support of electric vehicles and related technologies. These stocks can include not only manufacturers of electric cars but also suppliers of batteries, charging infrastructure, and other components essential to the electric mobility ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.83. 62,883,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,919,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $916.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.28. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. 9,855,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,465,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.77.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

NASDAQ LI traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,039,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

