Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 206,069 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1,355.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,069 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,483,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,779,000 after acquiring an additional 212,682 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,084,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,843 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,914,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,185,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

