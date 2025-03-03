Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Short Interest Up 118.5% in February

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.