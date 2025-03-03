Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Rises By 113.6%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of RWAYZ opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

