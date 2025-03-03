LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $363.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.