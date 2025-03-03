Short Interest in Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Increases By 116.2%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,300 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the January 31st total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 434.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDEVF opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Melco International Development has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.86.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

