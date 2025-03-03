Unified Investment Management Makes New $437,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

VPU opened at $171.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.45. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

