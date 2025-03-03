Unified Investment Management Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Generac accounts for 1.2% of Unified Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 66.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 24.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $136.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.30. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.90 and a twelve month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

