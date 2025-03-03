Unified Investment Management Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.96 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.