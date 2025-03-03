Unified Investment Management Purchases Shares of 4,516 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after buying an additional 146,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,272,000 after purchasing an additional 80,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.87 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,001,039.90. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,116,968 shares of company stock worth $299,497,581 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

