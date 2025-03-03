Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.83

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.831 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.74.
