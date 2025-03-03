Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.83

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.831 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

