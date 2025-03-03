Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
ILKAY stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.
About Iluka Resources
