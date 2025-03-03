Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

ILKAY stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

