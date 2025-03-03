Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% annually over the last three years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.6 %

VAC stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

