Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Neutral

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $188.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.36.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $165.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $150.79 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

