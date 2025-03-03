LGT Group Foundation Has $73.56 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period. CRH makes up 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CRH were worth $73,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CRH by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $2,665,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in CRH by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 10.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $102.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.43. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.