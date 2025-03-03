DJE Kapital AG Buys New Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CAVA Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,820,000 after acquiring an additional 321,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CAVA Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,514 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $248,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,592 shares in the company, valued at $28,077,854.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,860.76. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

CAVA Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CAVA opened at $94.98 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.47 and a beta of 3.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

