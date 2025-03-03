Brokerages Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Target Price at $19.83

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have commented on BLCO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.