Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $531,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

